YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhira foils Roohi's plan

Entertainment
Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show depicts Armaan giving Roohi the right to name the baby. Roohi will seek revenge on Abhira
The show will now depict Abhira sensing Roohi's plan and repeatedly warning Armaan. The naming ceremony then begins
Abhira thwarts Roohi's plan and changes the baby's name from Apshagun to Daksh. This irritates Roohi. Meanwhile, Rohit is blackmailed by a hospital nurse
On the other hand, Abhir follows Manish Goenka in his car after learning about a change in his shopping order. He goes to return Manish's items
However, Abhir speaks rudely to Manish, upsetting him. Seeing Manish's distress, Abhira forbids him from hiding anything
It will be interesting to see what happens when everyone learns the truth about Abhira's child