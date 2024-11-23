Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhira foils Roohi's plan

Roohi seeks revenge on Abhira

Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show depicts Armaan giving Roohi the right to name the baby. Roohi will seek revenge on Abhira

Abhira senses Roohi's plan

The show will now depict Abhira sensing Roohi's plan and repeatedly warning Armaan. The naming ceremony then begins

Roohi's plan backfires

Abhira thwarts Roohi's plan and changes the baby's name from Apshagun to Daksh. This irritates Roohi. Meanwhile, Rohit is blackmailed by a hospital nurse

Abhir follows Manish Goenka

On the other hand, Abhir follows Manish Goenka in his car after learning about a change in his shopping order. He goes to return Manish's items

Manish gets upset

However, Abhir speaks rudely to Manish, upsetting him. Seeing Manish's distress, Abhira forbids him from hiding anything

What will happen next?

It will be interesting to see what happens when everyone learns the truth about Abhira's child

