'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna says the film will be ' much bigger

'Pushpa 2' actress Rashmika Mandanna shared some big updates and what can be expected from the film.
Rashmika assures that 'Pushpa 2' will be bigger having acknowledged to live up to the high expectations of the audiences after part 1.
"I recently completed a song for 'Pushpa 2', and I was curious about what everyone's thoughts were. Everybody is so motivated to create a quality movie."
"We've all given it our all and are having fun while doing it. You can take the story in any direction; the story has no end. It's fun."
Sukumar wrote and directed 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in 2021. The movie dominated the box office and became a blockbuster.
Along with Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.