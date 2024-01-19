Entertainment

Indian Police Force LEAKED: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa's film out online

The action-thriller web series stars numerous notable actors, including Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Image credits: Poster

Following its internet streaming launch, the series has received a positive reception from Hindi audiences. The series is also available in other major South Indian languages.

Image credits: Youtube

The Indian Police Force web series follows Kabir Malik, a Delhi police officer who goes on a quest to stop the deadly terrorist Zarar.

Image credits: Youtube

What sacrifices did Kabir have to make to pursue Zarar and ensure the safety of the nation? is portrayed in a gripping script.

Image credits: Youtube

Within a few hours of its release on the Amazon Prime Video digital streaming platform, the Indian Police Force series fell victim to the pirate website mafia.
 

Image credits: Youtube

The full season of this Indian Police Force series has been pirated by illicit websites, allowing viewers to watch and download it.

Image credits: Youtube

The web series was written by Rohit Shetty, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandakumar, Ayush Trivedi, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, and Sanchit Bedre.

Image credits: instagram

Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash helmed this action thriller. Lijo George-DJ Chetas created the full soundtrack and songs.

Image credits: Youtube
