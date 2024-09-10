Sakshi Dhoni's sunglasses collection: 8 Must-try styles

Entertainment
Sakshi Dhoni classy and trendy sunglasses: From cat-eye to aviator, Sakshi Dhoni has a collection of sunglasses in every style to complete her look
Sakshi Dhoni often wears sunglasses to protect her eyes. In which she tries more than one design. Like she's wearing these cat-eye sunglasses
To adopt a sober and classy look like Sakshi Dhoni, you can also wear black colored aviators. These types of sunglasses look very classy
To adopt a vibrant look in sunglasses, you can also wear golden shining sunglasses like this. Oversized sunglasses will give your eyes a very attractive look
You can wear aviator design sunglasses in golden colored shining glasses and get a cool look like Sakshi
To protect your eyes from the sun, you can also wear these types of oval-shaped sunglasses, which have a thick black frame
These types of small frame black sunglasses also look very attractive on a round face. This also protects the eyes and the style also looks amazing
Oversized sunglasses also look very stylish on a round face. Like Sakshi Dhoni is wearing black colored oversized cat-eye sunglasses
Like Sakshi Dhoni, you can also wear cat-eye sunglasses in a white frame, in which dark brown colored glasses are installed