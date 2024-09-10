Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri inspired minimal makeup looks for work

Entertainment
Learn how to look beautiful with minimal makeup from actress Alia Bhatt. Office girls can pick up Alia Bhatt's soft monotone makeup look
Alia Bhatt has followed a trendy makeup look with a coat-pant look. Rosy blush and nude lipstick with a matte base are making her look very gorgeous
Alia used mascara-coated lashes for eye makeup. Also, gold eyeshadow is giving the actress a complete look. You too can recreate such makeup
Peach blush is the most highlighted in Alia Bhatt's makeup look. Also, the plain eyebrow look is perfect for the office
Alia Bhatt's minimal makeup is enhanced by her golden hoops. If you also want a lady boss look in the office, then you can take makeup ideas from Alia Bhatt
Tripti completed the look with peach pink blush and glossy lips with perfect foundation. You can copy Tripti's minimal makeup for a natural look in the office
Tripti's inside-out eyeliner with diamond studs and silver earrings is giving the actress a classy look. You too can carry such a makeup look with an uplight bun