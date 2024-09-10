Entertainment
Ananya Pandey completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She then graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Vir Das completed his schooling in Dehradun and then went on to complete his bachelor's degree from Knox College, Illinois.
Vihaan Samat completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then graduated from New York University.
Varun Sood completed his schooling at Army Public School in New Delhi and then graduated from Delhi University.
Lisa Mishra is a great singer as well as an actress. She studied at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.
Gurfateh Pirzada completed his schooling from Pathways World School Aravali in Gurugram and then graduated from Meerut.
Niharika graduated from drama school in Mumbai and then started working in theatre.