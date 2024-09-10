Entertainment
Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 18' is about a month away. But it is already in discussion about its contestants. According to the latest reports, one contestant has been confirmed
According to the news, the entry of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in 'Bigg Boss 18' has almost been confirmed. A 'Bigg Boss' fan has confirmed this
A post has been shared from 'Bigg Boss' fan page Big Tazza Khabri, which clearly states, "Confirmed? Raj Kundra confirmed to participate in 'Bigg Boss 18'. Now the fun will come.''
Raj was in controversies in 2021 when he was accused of making porn videos and selling them through his platform Hotshots. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in July 2021
Arrested under the relevant sections of IT Act 2000, Indecent Representation of Women Act and IPC, Raj Kundra remained in jail for almost 2 months and got bail in September 2021
Raj Kundra has also made a film titled UT69 on his pornography controversy. In this, he has played the lead role and told the story of 69 days while he was under trial in jail
If Raj Kundra really comes as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 18', then it is going to be very interesting. Because this is the same show in which host Salman Khan has made fun of him
In 'Bigg Boss Season 15', when Raj's sister-in-law Shamita was a contestant on the show. Then in an episode, Salman, while targeting contestant Prateek Sahajpal
Like the previous seasons, 'Bigg Boss 18' will be hosted by Salman Khan. He has recently done a photoshoot for this. The show will be telecast from October