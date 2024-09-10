Entertainment
The price of this luxurious bungalow will blow your mind
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted a bungalow in Dubai to their son and daughter-in-law
The price of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glittering Dubai bungalow is worth crores of rupees. Find out what's inside
The bungalow that Mukesh and Nita gifted to their beloved younger son and daughter-in-law in Dubai is worth Rs 650 crore
In total, there are 10 rooms in Anant and Radhika's bungalow. And there is a private beach
The couple has a 70-meter beach for their personal use
The bungalow has two swimming pools and seven spas
The bungalow is made of Italian marble
Nita has decorated the bungalow for her younger son with expensive furniture from different countries of the world
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married a month ago on July 12. The wedding ceremony was colorful