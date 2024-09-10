Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Dubai home

The price of this luxurious bungalow will blow your mind

Gift for son and daughter-in-law

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted a bungalow in Dubai to their son and daughter-in-law

Luxurious bungalow

The price of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glittering Dubai bungalow is worth crores of rupees. Find out what's inside

A gift worth crores

The bungalow that Mukesh and Nita gifted to their beloved younger son and daughter-in-law in Dubai is worth Rs 650 crore

The bungalow has

In total, there are 10 rooms in Anant and Radhika's bungalow. And there is a private beach

Meter beach

The couple has a 70-meter beach for their personal use

What else in there?

The bungalow has two swimming pools and seven spas

Italian marble

The bungalow is made of Italian marble

Furniture

Nita has decorated the bungalow for her younger son with expensive furniture from different countries of the world

Got married a month ago

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married a month ago on July 12. The wedding ceremony was colorful

