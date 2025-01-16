Entertainment

Jeetendra Net Worth: Business ventures, production house earnings

Ekta Kapoor's father, Jeetendra

Veteran actor and Ekta Kapoor's father, Jeetendra, is 82 and still earning a substantial income

Jeetendra's Property Portfolio

Jeetendra reportedly owns assets worth 1600 crores. While he earned this wealth through acting, he continues to earn crores despite being away from acting

Jeetendra's Annual Earnings

Despite being away from films for years, Jeetendra earns crores annually. He is also a successful producer

Jeetendra's Production House

Jeetendra is the chairman of production houses like Balaji Telefilms, ALT Entertainment, and Balaji Motion Pictures, which are his primary source of income

Jeetendra's Luxurious Bungalow

Jeetendra lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, worth 90 crores. He also owns several other luxury apartments in Mumbai

Jeetendra's Luxury Car Collection

Jeetendra has a collection of luxury cars, including an Audi A8 worth 1.50 crores, a Range Rover worth 3 crores, and a Jaguar F-Pace worth 70 lakhs

Jeetendra's Early Career

Jeetendra started his career as a junior artist. He got his break as a hero in the 1964 film 'Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne', and his fortunes changed

Jeetendra's Filmography

Jeetendra acted in several blockbuster films, including Karwan, Suhagan, Swarg Se Sundar, Himmatwala, Thanedaar, Tehqiqat, Mawaali, Majaal, Khudgarz, Tohfa, Maqsad

Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor

Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor

Sikandar to Toxic to Coolie-10 Most Awaited Films of 2025

Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget: 7 TV actresses without makeup