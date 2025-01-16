Jeetendra Net Worth: Business ventures, production house earnings

Entertainment
Veteran actor and Ekta Kapoor's father, Jeetendra, is 82 and still earning a substantial income
Jeetendra reportedly owns assets worth 1600 crores. While he earned this wealth through acting, he continues to earn crores despite being away from acting
Despite being away from films for years, Jeetendra earns crores annually. He is also a successful producer
Jeetendra is the chairman of production houses like Balaji Telefilms, ALT Entertainment, and Balaji Motion Pictures, which are his primary source of income
Jeetendra lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, worth 90 crores. He also owns several other luxury apartments in Mumbai
Jeetendra has a collection of luxury cars, including an Audi A8 worth 1.50 crores, a Range Rover worth 3 crores, and a Jaguar F-Pace worth 70 lakhs
Jeetendra started his career as a junior artist. He got his break as a hero in the 1964 film 'Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne', and his fortunes changed
Jeetendra acted in several blockbuster films, including Karwan, Suhagan, Swarg Se Sundar, Himmatwala, Thanedaar, Tehqiqat, Mawaali, Majaal, Khudgarz, Tohfa, Maqsad
Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor
Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor
Sikandar to Toxic to Coolie-10 Most Awaited Films of 2025
Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget: 7 TV actresses without makeup