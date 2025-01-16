Saif Ali Khan Net Worth: Know his income, properties, cars and more

Entertainment
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by intruders with a knife at his residence in Mumbai. The Devara star was rushed to Leelavati Hospital.
As per reports, Saif Ali Khan’s net worth is estimated at approximately Rs 1,200 crore. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also boasts a significant net worth of Rs 485 crore.
Reportedly, Saif charges between Rs 10-15 crore per film and earns Rs 1-5 crore through brand endorsements, further solidifying his financial standing.
A significant portion of Saif’s wealth lies in his ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana, valued at around Rs 800 crore.
The couple also owns a luxurious chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, worth Rs 33 crore, which serves as their getaway destination for family vacations.
Saif’s love for luxury extends to his collection of premium cars, which includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d, a Land Rover Defender 110, an Audi Q7, and a Jeep Wrangler.
