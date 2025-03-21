Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

It's been 17 years since Race released, starring Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Bipasha Basu. Check out 8 powerful dialogues.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 1

I am ready to let someone take my life by defeating me... but I don't give a second chance to someone who cheats.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 2

You could never win because you always thought about defeating me... and I never lost because I always thought about winning.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 3

I am only afraid of honest people.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 4

Even the hunter can die in the lion's hunt.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 5

The race is not about the car... it's about the driver who wins.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 6

The person who laughs a lot... also cries a lot.

Race Movie Dialogue No. 7

I am eating pomegranate, so you don't think I am inexperienced, right?

Race Movie Dialogue No. 8

I celebrate my defeat too.

