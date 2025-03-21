Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

Entertainment
It's been 17 years since Race released, starring Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Bipasha Basu. Check out 8 powerful dialogues.
I am ready to let someone take my life by defeating me... but I don't give a second chance to someone who cheats.
You could never win because you always thought about defeating me... and I never lost because I always thought about winning.
I am only afraid of honest people.
Even the hunter can die in the lion's hunt.
The race is not about the car... it's about the driver who wins.
The person who laughs a lot... also cries a lot.
I am eating pomegranate, so you don't think I am inexperienced, right?
I celebrate my defeat too.
