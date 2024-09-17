Disha Patani stuns in black churidar suit worth Rs 67,500

Entertainment
Disha Patani is always seen in a bold style but for the first time she was seen in a traditional salwar suit. She has chosen a gorgeous black suit.
Disha wore a traditional churidar kurta set. Which is the most trending suit pattern right now and every other celeb is wearing it.
Disha is wearing the Noor Kurta Set from designer Puneet Balana's collection. The sleeveless black kurta has intricate yoke embroidery which is adding to its beauty.
This churidar of Disha is Very heavy work has been given at the bottom of the churidar as well as the same embroidery has been done on the outline of the dupatta.
You can clearly see that the silk and organza kurta has mirror and salma work, which she has paired with a heavily embroidered matching dupatta.
You can buy Disha's suit according to your choice. Know that it will definitely be heavy on your pocket, as this suit costs Rs 67,500.