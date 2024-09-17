Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face outside gym; Netizens react [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted outside the gym a few minutes ago. His photos are going viral, in which he is seen hiding his face
As soon as he came out of the gym, this star kid hid his face with a towel
On seeing the photographers, this starkid hid his face
Who is this star kid hiding his face which is becoming difficult to recognize?
Seeing the viral photos, people are speculating that this is Ibrahim Ali Khan
The initials on his gym bag also point out the same
Ibrahim is being trolled on social media for this act of his