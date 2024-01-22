Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan hospitalized due to knee and shoulder injuries

Saif Ali Khan hospitalized

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly been hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Monday, January 22.

To undergo surgery

Saif has a knee injury, a fractured shoulder and will most likely have surgery shortly.

Saif's statement

“This injury and the surgery that followed are part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love.”

Details

He was brought to the hospital at 8 a.m. and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is with him at the hospital. 

Professional front

Saif was last seen in the film 'Adipurush' where he played the role of Ravana. 

Upcoming film

He will next be seen in 'Devara: Part 1' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

