Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who named Lord Ram? 7 unknown facts about Ramayana

PM Narendra Modi was the principal 'yajman' at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' event today. 7,000 people attended.

Who named Lord Ram? 7 unknown facts about Ramayana

Here is some Ramayana trivia amid the nation's celebrations.

Who named Lord Ram?

Vashishta, the chief priest, named Dasharath's eldest son Ram. He also named Kaikeyi's son Bharat, Sumitra's Lakshman and Shatrughna.

Ravan was not born into a demon clan

The clan of Rishi Pulatsya. Ravan also used his clan name to persuade Sita to marry him.

 

Sita is believed to be the avatar of which goddess?

Sita is said to be the avatar of Anagha. It's another name for the goddess Lakshmi. She later married Lord Ram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. 

Ramayana consists of many 'kaands'

There are seven 'Kandhs' in the Ramayana. Baal Kandh, Ayodhya Kandh, Aranya (Forest) Kandh, Kishkinda Kandh, Sunder Kandh, Yuddha or Lanka Kandh, and Uttara Kandh.

Which two of King Dashrath's four sons are twins?

Lakshman and Shatrughna. Both were born to Sumitra, King Dashrath's second wife.

How many siblings did Ravan have?

Ravan had 8 siblings. They were Kumbakarna, Vibhishan, Khar, Ahiravan, Kuber, Dushana, Surpanakha and Khumbini.

Who manipulated Kaikayee? Know her favourite maid

Manthara was Kaikayee's favourite maid. She was famed for persuading Kaikayee to insist that her son Bharata be anointed king rather than Ram.

