Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who named Lord Ram? 7 unknown facts about Ramayana

Entertainment
PM Narendra Modi was the principal 'yajman' at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' event today. 7,000 people attended.
Here is some Ramayana trivia amid the nation's celebrations.
Vashishta, the chief priest, named Dasharath's eldest son Ram. He also named Kaikeyi's son Bharat, Sumitra's Lakshman and Shatrughna.
The clan of Rishi Pulatsya. Ravan also used his clan name to persuade Sita to marry him.
Sita is said to be the avatar of Anagha. It's another name for the goddess Lakshmi. She later married Lord Ram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.
There are seven 'Kandhs' in the Ramayana. Baal Kandh, Ayodhya Kandh, Aranya (Forest) Kandh, Kishkinda Kandh, Sunder Kandh, Yuddha or Lanka Kandh, and Uttara Kandh.
Lakshman and Shatrughna. Both were born to Sumitra, King Dashrath's second wife.
Ravan had 8 siblings. They were Kumbakarna, Vibhishan, Khar, Ahiravan, Kuber, Dushana, Surpanakha and Khumbini.
Manthara was Kaikayee's favourite maid. She was famed for persuading Kaikayee to insist that her son Bharata be anointed king rather than Ram.