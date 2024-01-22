Entertainment

Did Mukesh Ambani spend Rs 220 crore on Nita's 50th birthday?

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani's birthday

The world got a glimpse of Nita Ambani's opulent lifestyle on November 1, 2013, during the big celebration of her 50th birthday which reportedly cost roughly Rs 220 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Umaid Bhawan Palace

The ceremony took place at the stately Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which is known as one of the world's largest private mansions. 

Image credits: Instagram

Umaid Bhawan Palace cost

This venue hosted Nita Ambani's two-day birthday celebration which has rates ranging from Rs 63,200 to Rs 2,79,450 for two guests. 

Image credits: Instagram

Star performances

Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman delivered performances that elevated the birthday celebrations.

Image credits: Instagram

Decor

Nita Ambani's 50th birthday party featured stunning decorations, including flowers imported from Thailand. 

Image credits: Instagram

Nita's name in sparkling lights

Beginning with a Dhanteras puja, the Umaid Bhawan Palace was transformed into a bright display that spelled out Nita's name in sparkling lights. 

Image credits: Instagram

Guests arrived in 32 chartered planes

Over 250 guests, including film stars, athletes, and business leaders, were treated to VIP transportation as 32 chartered planes from Reliance Industries flew them to Jodhpur.

Image credits: X
Find Next One