Did Mukesh Ambani spend Rs 220 crore on Nita's 50th birthday?

Entertainment
The world got a glimpse of Nita Ambani's opulent lifestyle on November 1, 2013, during the big celebration of her 50th birthday which reportedly cost roughly Rs 220 crore.
The ceremony took place at the stately Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which is known as one of the world's largest private mansions.
This venue hosted Nita Ambani's two-day birthday celebration which has rates ranging from Rs 63,200 to Rs 2,79,450 for two guests.
Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman delivered performances that elevated the birthday celebrations.
Nita Ambani's 50th birthday party featured stunning decorations, including flowers imported from Thailand.
Beginning with a Dhanteras puja, the Umaid Bhawan Palace was transformed into a bright display that spelled out Nita's name in sparkling lights.
Over 250 guests, including film stars, athletes, and business leaders, were treated to VIP transportation as 32 chartered planes from Reliance Industries flew them to Jodhpur.