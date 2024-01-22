Hotness Alert: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's breathtaking pictures

Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared lovely photos of herself on Instagram. She proudly showed off her friend and fashion designer Kresha Bajaj's collection.
The photographs are currently going viral across all social media channels.
Samantha and Kresha's relationship goes back a long distance, and they frequently work on various projects.
On the work front, the 'Kushi' actor is now taking a sabbatical and will shortly reveal her forthcoming movie.
She captioned the post, "Playing dress up with @samantharuthprabhuoffl in some of her favorites from the @kreshabajajofficial Nephthys Collection (sic)."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi', which also starred Vijay Deverakonda.
The picture garnered mixed reviews from both reviewers and spectators.
The actor is now anticipating the debut of her forthcoming Prime Video programme, 'Citadel: India'.
Samantha will star with Varun Dhawan in the online series, which Raj and DK direct.