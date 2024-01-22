Entertainment
Urfi Javed performs hawan as temple inaugurates, netizens are impressed
Today, as the world celebrates the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Urfi Javed also decided to be part of it.
Despite not visiting Ayodhya, the actress chose to commemorate the occasion with a hawan ceremony at her Mumbai residence.
Urfi Javed took to Instagram on Monday and posted a video of herself performing the hawan ritual at her Mumbai apartment.
In the video, she was seen wearing a sharara outfit along with a pandit performing the hawan.
Sharing the video she wrote, "Congratulations to everyone celebrating! (sic)" and put the song 'Ram Ayenge' in the background.
Netizens applauded Urfi's gestures and said in the comment section that every religion should be respected.