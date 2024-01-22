Entertainment

Ram Mandir

Urfi Javed performs hawan as temple inaugurates, netizens are impressed

Image credits: Instagram

Today, as the world celebrates the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Urfi Javed also decided to be part of it.

Urfi does hawan at home

Despite not visiting Ayodhya, the actress chose to commemorate the occasion with a hawan ceremony at her Mumbai residence.

The video

Urfi Javed took to Instagram on Monday and posted a video of herself performing the hawan ritual at her Mumbai apartment. 

Urfi's outfit

In the video, she was seen wearing a sharara outfit along with a pandit performing the hawan.

Urfi's caption

Sharing the video she wrote, "Congratulations to everyone celebrating! (sic)" and put the song 'Ram Ayenge' in the background.

Netizens react

Netizens applauded Urfi's gestures and said in the comment section that every religion should be respected. 

