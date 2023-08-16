Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 most iconic roles

Entertainment
Known for his diverse acting prowess, Saif's characters have left an indelible mark on the industry. Here's a look at 7 of his most iconic roles that have redefined Bollywood.
Saif's portrayal of Sameer, a lovable and carefree character, in "Dil Chahta Hai" added a fresh perspective to friendship and love in Hindi cinema.
Saif's transformation into the conniving Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's "Omkara" showcased his versatility. This unconventional villainous role earned him critical acclaim.
His role explored love across generations. His ability to switch between the suave modern-day Jai and the earnest Veer set a new benchmark for his versatility.
Saif, as a witty cartoonist, explored the nuances of relationships in "Hum Tum." The film's fresh narrative garnered him a National Film Award for Best Actor.
Demonstrating his knack for experimentation, Saif's portrayal of Boris, a Russian mafioso dealing with zombies in a comedic horror setting, was a departure from the norm.
In this emotional drama, Saif played Rohit Patel, a supportive friend harbouring unexpressed love. His performance added depth to the story's dynamics.
Saif's portrayal of Udaybhan Rathod in the historical epic showcased his antagonist skills. His intense performance proved his ability to excel in various genres.