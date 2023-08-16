Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 most iconic roles

Known for his diverse acting prowess, Saif's characters have left an indelible mark on the industry. Here's a look at 7 of his most iconic roles that have redefined Bollywood.

Image credits: IMDB

"Dil Chahta Hai" - Sameer

Saif's portrayal of Sameer, a lovable and carefree character, in "Dil Chahta Hai" added a fresh perspective to friendship and love in Hindi cinema.

Image credits: IMDB

"Omkara"- Langda Tyagi

Saif's transformation into the conniving Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's "Omkara" showcased his versatility. This unconventional villainous role earned him critical acclaim.

Image credits: IMDB

"Love Aaj Kal"- Jai Vardhan and Veer Singh

His role explored love across generations. His ability to switch between the suave modern-day Jai and the earnest Veer set a new benchmark for his versatility.

Image credits: IMDB

"Hum Tum" - Karan Kapoor

Saif, as a witty cartoonist, explored the nuances of relationships in "Hum Tum." The film's fresh narrative garnered him a National Film Award for Best Actor.

Image credits: IMDB

"Go Goa Gone" - Boris

Demonstrating his knack for experimentation, Saif's portrayal of Boris, a Russian mafioso dealing with zombies in a comedic horror setting, was a departure from the norm.

Image credits: Instagram

"Kal Ho Naa Ho" - Rohit Patel

In this emotional drama, Saif played Rohit Patel, a supportive friend harbouring unexpressed love. His performance added depth to the story's dynamics.

Image credits: IMDB

"Tanhaji" -Udaybhan Rathod

Saif's portrayal of Udaybhan Rathod in the historical epic showcased his antagonist skills. His intense performance proved his ability to excel in various genres.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One