'Never Have I Ever' to 'XO, Kitty': 7 best coming-of-age shows on OTT

Watch these funny, heartwarming, and relatable stories about teenagers navigating life, love, and everything in between on OTT.

Never Have I Ever

This Netflix Original comedy-drama follows the life of an Indian-American teenage girl as she navigates high school, family, and relationships.

Sex Education

This Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama follows the life of a teenage boy who starts a sex education clinic at his school. It is funny and will teach you a thing or two about sex.

Everything Sucks!

This Neflix's coming-of-age comedy-drama is set in the 1990s and follows a group of high school students as they explore their identities and relationships.

Heartstopper

Another Netflix coming-of-age romance follows two teenage boys who fall in love. It is sweet, charming, and will make you feel all the feels.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

This coming-of-age on Amazon Prime Video romance follows a teenage girl who spends the summer with her family at the beach and falls in love for the first time.

Atypical

This Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama follows the life of an autistic teenager as he tries to navigate high school and find love.

XO, Kitty

A Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama series about Kitty Song Covey, the youngest of the Covey sisters from the 'To All the Boys' film series.

