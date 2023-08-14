Independence day holiday-7 happy movies to watch on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are seven feel-good and happy movies to watch with a family during the Independence Day holiday.
Join Ferris Bueller in his hilarious and wild escapades as he skips school for an epic day of fun and adventure.
A sweet teen romance movie about a girl whose secret love letters are accidentally sent out, leading to unexpected adventures.
Follow the transformation of an ordinary teenager into a royal princess in this charming and comedic film.
In Zootopia, a bunny cop teams up with a slick con artist fox to solve a mystery. This animated film offers humour, heart, and essential life lessons.
This animated comedy is a twist on classic fairy tales and follows the unlikely friendship between an ogre and a talkative donkey on a quest to rescue a princess.
Based on Roald Dahl's novel, this family-friendly movie follows the story of a gifted girl with magical abilities as she navigates life with her unconventional family.
While it has its emotional moments, this film tells the inspiring true story of a man's struggle to overcome adversity and achieve his dreams.