Independence Day 2023: 'The Family Man' and other OTT shows to binge

'The Family Man' to 'Delhi Crime', these series offer diverse genres and themes, making them a perfect choice for an Independence Day binge-watch.

The Family Man

This action-packed series follows a spy juggling his high-stakes job and family life, offering a thrilling patriotic narrative.

Bard of Blood

A gripping espionage drama revolving around an ex-spy on a mission to rescue agents, showcasing dedication to the nation.

Tandav

A political thriller depicting power struggles and corruption within the Indian political system, highlighting the complexities of governance.

State of Siege: 26/11

This gripping portrayal of the 2008 Mumbai attacks honors the courage of security forces and the city's resilience.

P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke

A thought-provoking series focusing on soldiers' return after years of captivity, touching on their struggles and patriotism.

Delhi Crime

Based on real events, it explores the police's pursuit of justice after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, showcasing determination to uphold justice.

Lal Kaptaan

An epic period drama with a bounty hunter seeking revenge during the tumultuous era of the East India Company's dominance.

