Inside edge to Lagaan: 7 best tv shows for cricket lovers

Entertainment
If you're a cricket enthusiast looking to delve deeper into the sport's history, stories, and behind-the-scenes moments, watch these seven captivating TV shows.
It stands as a riveting cricket series that unveils the intense world of professional cricket, capturing the drama both on and off the field.
"Fire in Babylon" chronicles the rise of the West Indies cricket team during the 1970s and 1980s. It shows team's dominance and impact on the sport.
This Netflix original series takes you behind the scenes of the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Set during the British colonial era, the cricket-themed Bollywood movie tells the story of villagers challenging their British rulers to a cricket match to escape taxes.
It explores the challenges and controversies faced by cricket as a sport.The documentary raises thought-provoking questions about the future of cricket.
The Afghan cricket team rises from adversity to participate in their first-ever World Cup. The documentary highlights cricket's impact on war-torn Afghanistan.
This Amazon Prime series offers an exclusive look at Australia's national cricket team as they navigate the aftermath of a major scandal.