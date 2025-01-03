RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies

Entertainment
The trailer for Ram Charan's Game Changer has been released, is well-received. The film will be released on January 10th. Let's know about Ram Charan's highest-grossing films
Released in 2022, Ram Charan's film RRR created a storm at the box office. Made with a budget of 500 crores, the film earned 1291.2 crores
Ram Charan's 2018 film Rangasthalam was a box office hit. Made on a budget of 65 crores, the film did a business of 220.5 crores
One of Ram Charan's best films, Magadheera, was released in 2009. Made on a budget of just 35 crores, the film did a business of 146 crores
Ram Charan's 2016 film Dhruva also rocked the box office. Made on a budget of 55 crores, the film did a business of 101.7 crores
Ram Charan's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama had a budget of 85 crores and collected 100.5 crores at the box office
Ram Charan's film Yevadu was released in 2014. Made on a budget of 35 crores, the film did a business of 85.2 crores
Ram Charan's film Nayak was released in 2013. Made on a budget of 30 crores, the film did a business of 83.2 crores at the box office
Ram Charan's film Racha, released in 2012, was made on a budget of 30 crores. The film collected 82.4 crores
