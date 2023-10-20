Entertainment

Switzerland to Japan: 7 countries with the lowest crime-rates

In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, safety and security are paramount. Let's explore the countries that stand out for their remarkable low crime rates

Image credits: Getty

Iceland

Iceland consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world with low rates of violent crime. It has a strong social welfare system and a small, tight-knit population

Image credits: Pixabay

Singapore

Singapore is known for its strict law enforcement and low crime rates. It has severe penalties for crimes like drug trafficking and vandalism

Image credits: Instagram

Japan

Japan typically has low rates of violent crime. The country is known for its strong cultural emphasis on order and discipline

Image credits: Pixabay

Norway

Norway is known for its low crime rates and is generally considered a safe country. It has a strong social welfare system and a relatively small population

Image credits: Getty

Denmark

Denmark is often ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, with low levels of violent crime. It has a strong social safety net and a well-functioning legal system

Image credits: Pixabay

Canada

Canada is known for its low crime rates, especially in comparison to its southern neighbor, the United States. It has a strong rule of law and social programs

Image credits: freepik

Switzerland

Switzerland is often cited for its low crime rates, particularly regarding violent crime. It has a high standard of living and a strong emphasis on law and order

Image credits: Getty

New Zealand

New Zealand typically has low crime rates, although crime does exist. It is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere

Image credits: Getty
