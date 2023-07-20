Entertainment

The Exorcist to Hereditary-7 horror movies you should AVOID

Horror films might excite some but not everyone. If you're easily disturbed, avoid these seven horror films:

Hereditary (2018)

This psychological horror film explores themes of grief and family secrets with disturbing and nightmarish imagery.
 

The Exorcist (1973)

A classic horror film about a young girl possessed by an evil entity, known for its terrifying and unsettling scenes.
 

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

A classic slasher film is known for its gritty and brutal violence, which may be too intense for some viewers.

Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

A controversial found-footage horror film infamous for its graphic violence and cruelty towards humans and animals.
 

A Serbian Film (2010)

Notorious for its extreme violence and disturbing content, this film is highly controversial and has been banned in several countries.
 

Martyrs (2008)

A French horror film that delves into extreme violence and torture, exploring dark themes of suffering and afterlife.
 

The Human Centipede (2009)

A grotesque and disturbing film about a mad scientist who surgically connects people mouth-to-anus to create a "human centipede."
 

