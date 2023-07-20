The Exorcist to Hereditary-7 horror movies you should AVOID

Entertainment
Horror films might excite some but not everyone. If you're easily disturbed, avoid these seven horror films:
This psychological horror film explores themes of grief and family secrets with disturbing and nightmarish imagery.
A classic horror film about a young girl possessed by an evil entity, known for its terrifying and unsettling scenes.
A classic slasher film is known for its gritty and brutal violence, which may be too intense for some viewers.
A controversial found-footage horror film infamous for its graphic violence and cruelty towards humans and animals.
Notorious for its extreme violence and disturbing content, this film is highly controversial and has been banned in several countries.
A French horror film that delves into extreme violence and torture, exploring dark themes of suffering and afterlife.
A grotesque and disturbing film about a mad scientist who surgically connects people mouth-to-anus to create a "human centipede."