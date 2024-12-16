Game Changer to Vidaamuyarchi: 7 Exciting Pongal 2025 movie releases

Entertainment
Ajith and Trisha starrer Vidaamuyarchi is releasing for Pongal.
Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this film releases on January 10th.
The pan-Indian film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is also releasing for Pongal.
Directed by Shankar, this film is set to release on January 10th.
Vanangaan, directed by Bala, is also in the Pongal race.
Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay, is releasing on January 10th.
Bhagavanth Kesari starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is releasing for Pongal 2025.
(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's Diet and fitness secrets OUT
Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS
Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024
(PHOTOS) Dhanashree Verma shares glamorous pictures on Instagram