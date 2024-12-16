Entertainment

Game Changer to Vidaamuyarchi: 7 Exciting Pongal 2025 movie releases

Image credits: Twitter

Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith and Trisha starrer Vidaamuyarchi is releasing for Pongal.

Image credits: Google

Release Date?

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this film releases on January 10th.

Image credits: x

Game Changer

The pan-Indian film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is also releasing for Pongal.

Image credits: our own

Release Date

Directed by Shankar, this film is set to release on January 10th.

Image credits: instagram

Vanangaan

Vanangaan, directed by Bala, is also in the Pongal race.

Image credits: our own

Vanangaan Release

Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay, is releasing on January 10th.

Image credits: Google

Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is releasing for Pongal 2025.

Image credits: our own

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's Diet and fitness secrets OUT

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS

Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024

(PHOTOS) Dhanashree Verma shares glamorous pictures on Instagram