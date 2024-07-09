Radhika Merchant dons yellow lehenga choli for her Haldi ceremony

Entertainment
Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a yellow lehenga choli with a floral dupatta during her haldi ceremony on July 8.
Rhea Kapoor, a celebrity stylist, and Sonam Kapoor's sister shared amazing photos of Radhika wearing a gorgeous Anamika Khanna ensemble.
Radhika's gorgeous haldi attire included an embroidered lehenga choli.
The floral dupatta embellished with mogra flower buds, as well as the border of yellow marigold flowers, was undoubtedly the centerpiece of her attire.
Anant and Radhika are set to get married on July 12, 2024.