Ridhima Pandit Net Worth: Know Shubman Gill rumored girlfriend wealth

Entertainment
Rumors of an affair between Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and famous TV actress Ridhima Pandit are rapidly spreading on social media.
Ridhima Pandit is in the spotlight due to her relationship with Gill. Fans are discussing their alleged dates.
However, no official announcement has been made about their relationship. Ridhima Pandit also revealed her relationship in an interview.
The TV actress said in an interview with Viral Bhayani that she has no relationship with Gill. She called the relationship baseless and a rumor.
She also showed love for Gill. She said in the interview, "He is a good cricketer. As an Indian citizen, I support him."
Ridhima Pandit is a famous TV actress who has worked in many shows. She was also the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss OTT.
According to media reports, Ridhima has assets worth 9 crore rupees. She earns 5 lakh rupees per week for working on TV and also earns from brand endorsements.
