Ridhima Pandit Net Worth: Know Shubman Gill rumored girlfriend wealth

Image credits: INSTA/ridhimapandit

Ridhima's relationship with Shubman Gill

Rumors of an affair between Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and famous TV actress Ridhima Pandit are rapidly spreading on social media.

Image credits: INSTA/ridhimapandit

Ridhima in the spotlight

Ridhima Pandit is in the spotlight due to her relationship with Gill. Fans are discussing their alleged dates.

Image credits: INSTA/ridhimapandit

No official announcement

However, no official announcement has been made about their relationship. Ridhima Pandit also revealed her relationship in an interview.

Image credits: insta/ridhimapandit

What was said in the interview?

The TV actress said in an interview with Viral Bhayani that she has no relationship with Gill. She called the relationship baseless and a rumor.

Image credits: insta/ridhimapandit

Love for Gill

She also showed love for Gill. She said in the interview, "He is a good cricketer. As an Indian citizen, I support him."

Image credits: INSTA/ridhimapandit

What does Ridhima do?

Ridhima Pandit is a famous TV actress who has worked in many shows. She was also the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss OTT.

Image credits: insta/ridhimapandit

What is her net worth?

According to media reports, Ridhima has assets worth 9 crore rupees. She earns 5 lakh rupees per week for working on TV and also earns from brand endorsements.

Image credits: insta/ridhimapandit

