Entertainment

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Image credits: Google

1. Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 collected ₹294 crore on its first day at the box office

Image credits: instagram

2. RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR collected ₹223 crore

Image credits: instagram

3. Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, collected ₹214 crore

Image credits: instagram

4. Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD amassed ₹191.50 crore

Image credits: instagram

5. Game Changer

Shankar's Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, collected ₹186 crore

Image credits: x

6. Salaar

Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas, collected ₹178.70 crore

Image credits: Social Media

7. Devara

Jr NTR's Devara collected ₹172 crore

Image credits: Social Media

8. KGF 2

Yash's KGF 2 collected ₹165.50 crore

Image credits: instagram

9. Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, starring Vijay, collected ₹148.50 crore on its first day

Image credits: Facebook

10. Adipurush

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush collected ₹140 crore on its first day

Image credits: IMDB

Arun Govil Birthday: Know some interesting facts about Ramayan's actor

Rasha to Junaid Khan: 10 Star kids ready for Bollywood stardom

Anushka Sharma's fitness, diet secret REVEALED; Check

Do you know why Nita Ambani wears green gemstones? Know SECRET here