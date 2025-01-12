Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 collected ₹294 crore on its first day at the box office
SS Rajamouli's RRR collected ₹223 crore
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, collected ₹214 crore
Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD amassed ₹191.50 crore
Shankar's Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, collected ₹186 crore
Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas, collected ₹178.70 crore
Jr NTR's Devara collected ₹172 crore
Yash's KGF 2 collected ₹165.50 crore
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, starring Vijay, collected ₹148.50 crore on its first day
Prabhas-starrer Adipurush collected ₹140 crore on its first day
Arun Govil Birthday: Know some interesting facts about Ramayan's actor
Rasha to Junaid Khan: 10 Star kids ready for Bollywood stardom
Anushka Sharma's fitness, diet secret REVEALED; Check
Do you know why Nita Ambani wears green gemstones? Know SECRET here