Rasha to Junaid Khan: 10 Star kids ready for Bollywood stardom

Entertainment
Many star kids are set to launch their Bollywood careers in 2025. Star kids like Suhana Khan are ready to make their mark in big films.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, having completed his studies, is poised to make his Bollywood debut.
Bobby Deol is keen to see his sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol, become actors. With his career resurgence, he might launch them soon.
Sunny Deol's sons, Karan and Rajveer, have entered Bollywood and are awaiting their breakthrough hit.
Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), is preparing for her Bollywood debut.
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman Devgan, are debuting with the film 'Azaad'.
Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is set to debut in a home production. His film 'Maharaja' has already been released on OTT.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, debuted with 'The Archies' and is now set to appear in 'Jawan' with SRK.
