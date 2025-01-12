Entertainment

Rasha to Junaid Khan: 10 Star kids ready for Bollywood stardom

New Opportunities for Star Kids

Many star kids are set to launch their Bollywood careers in 2025. Star kids like Suhana Khan are ready to make their mark in big films.

Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, having completed his studies, is poised to make his Bollywood debut.

Aryaman and Dharam Deol

Bobby Deol is keen to see his sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol, become actors. With his career resurgence, he might launch them soon.

Karan and Rajveer Deol

Sunny Deol's sons, Karan and Rajveer, have entered Bollywood and are awaiting their breakthrough hit.

Samara Sahni

Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), is preparing for her Bollywood debut.

Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgan

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman Devgan, are debuting with the film 'Azaad'.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is set to debut in a home production. His film 'Maharaja' has already been released on OTT.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, debuted with 'The Archies' and is now set to appear in 'Jawan' with SRK.

