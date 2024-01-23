Entertainment
Republic Day: 'Pathaan' to 'Fighter', Deepika Padukone’s patriotic film outings
Last year has truly been the biggest year for Deepika Padukone in her already illustrious career.
The 2023 film 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 654.28 crore in India and Rs 396.02 crore overseas for a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,050.30 crore.
Although Deepika had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', her performance was applauded and the film grossed Rs 1160 crore worldwide.
And now with the release of 'Fighter' slated for 25th January 2024, the film is expected to be a blockbuster.
With 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', she became the only actress to cross Rs 2200 crore at the global box office in a single year.
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is India’s first aerial action entertainer and also marks Deepika Padukone’s first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.