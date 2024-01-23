Entertainment

Malaikottai Vaaliban: All you need to know about Mohanlal's film

The highly awaited period action picture 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' starring Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is set for release on January 25.

About Malaikottai Vaaliban

Shot over 130 days from January to June 2023 in diverse locations like Rajasthan, Chennai, and Pondicherry.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Cast

The movie features a stellar cast led by Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others. 

Malaikottai Vaaliban Music

With Prashant Pillai handling the music, the film promises an enthralling mix of period drama and gripping action sequences.

Tinu Pappachan-Associate Director

According to Tinu Pappachan, the film promises to be a spectacular cinematic experience, with iconic actor Mohanlal's dramatic entrance ready to shake cinemas.

Malaikottai Vaaliban in USA

Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to captivate audiences in the USA, with premier shows scheduled at 7:30 pm EST (6:00 am IST). 

Malaikottai Vaaliban an action-packed

The movie promises to be a cinematic treat, giving audiences an early look at the thrilling plot and magnificent images. 

Malaikottai Vaaliban crew

Produced by Shibu Baby John's John and Mary Creative in collaboration with Max Lab Cinemas and Century Films

