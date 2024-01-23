Deepika Padukone to star in 'The White Lotus Season 3'?

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most prominent actresses and is applauded for her acting abilities.
Rumors circulate that Deepika will star in the third season of the popular show 'White Lotus'.
It all started when a screenshot of her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani liking three postings about Deepika's alleged appearance on the show.
Deepika has been part of Hollywood projects such as 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' starring Vin Diesel.
Deepika will be seen in the action-thriller film 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.
The film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.