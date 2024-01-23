Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to star in 'The White Lotus Season 3'?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most prominent actresses and is applauded for her acting abilities.

The rumors

Rumors circulate that Deepika will star in the third season of the popular show 'White Lotus'.

How it all started

It all started when a screenshot of her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani liking three postings about Deepika's alleged appearance on the show.

Deepika's Hollywood projects

Deepika has been part of Hollywood projects such as 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' starring Vin Diesel.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Deepika will be seen in the action-thriller film 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

'Fighter' release date

The film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

