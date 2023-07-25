Entertainment

Remembering Kargil War Heroes: 7 actors who played them

Before Kargil Diwas know about the actors who played the war heroes on-screen. From Gunjan Saxena to Vikram Batra, remember the Kargil heroes through the films.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Gunjan Saxena, Indian female air-force pilot, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. She evacuate the wounded from Kargil.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn played Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey who was posthumously awarded India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, for his courage in the Kargil War.

Saif Ali Khan

He played Captain Anuj Nayyar who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second highest gallantry award, for exemplary valour in combat during the Kargil War.

Sanjay Dutt

He played Lt. Col. Y.K. Joshi who led Captain Vikram Batra'a battalion during the Kargil War. He received a sobriquet of a 'humane warrior'.

Sunil Shetty

He played Rifleman Sanjay Kumar who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for cool courage and devotion to duty during the Kargil War.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershah', the posthumously Param Vir Chakra Awardee who was martyr in the Kargil War.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna played Lt. Balwant Singh who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his courage in leading the successful assault to capture Tiger Hill during the Kargil War.

