Remembering Kargil War Heroes: 7 actors who played them

Before Kargil Diwas know about the actors who played the war heroes on-screen. From Gunjan Saxena to Vikram Batra, remember the Kargil heroes through the films.
Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Gunjan Saxena, Indian female air-force pilot, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. She evacuate the wounded from Kargil.
He played Captain Anuj Nayyar who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second highest gallantry award, for exemplary valour in combat during the Kargil War.
He played Lt. Col. Y.K. Joshi who led Captain Vikram Batra'a battalion during the Kargil War. He received a sobriquet of a 'humane warrior'.
He played Rifleman Sanjay Kumar who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for cool courage and devotion to duty during the Kargil War.