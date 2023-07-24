Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: Fitness secrets of the singer-actress

Entertainment
At 54, Jennifer Lopez's enduring youthful appearance and curvaceous body result from a combination of exercises and lifestyle changes, inspiring countless women.
The American singer once shared, "I work out three or four times a week. Very rarely will I skip my workout." JLo has a fitness coach in both Los Angeles and New York City.
She once said in an interview, "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something good for me is key to my happiness."
JLo's New York City trainer, David Kirsch once revealed, "We mix some cardio, plyometrics, full body, core, and lower body into her workouts. They are very, very intense."
Lopez once revealed that she eats a lot of green vegetables. As per sources, she loves broccoli, peppers, and zucchini with a drizzle of vinaigrette on top.
The Hollywood star shared in an interview, "I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older."