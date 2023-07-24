Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: Fitness secrets of the singer-actress

At 54, Jennifer Lopez's enduring youthful appearance and curvaceous body result from a combination of exercises and lifestyle changes, inspiring countless women.

Image credits: Instagram, Getty

Work Out: 3 or 4 days a week

The American singer once shared, "I work out three or four times a week. Very rarely will I skip my workout." JLo has a fitness coach in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Image credits: Getty

Dancing

She once said in an interview, "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something good for me is key to my happiness."

Image credits: Instagram

Mixed Exercise Format

JLo's New York City trainer, David Kirsch once revealed, "We mix some cardio, plyometrics, full body, core, and lower body into her workouts. They are very, very intense."

Image credits: Getty

Veggie-packed Meal

Lopez once revealed that she eats a lot of green vegetables. As per sources, she loves broccoli, peppers, and zucchini with a drizzle of vinaigrette on top.

Image credits: Instagram

Avoids coffee and alcohol

The Hollywood star shared in an interview, "I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One