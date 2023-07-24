Alia Bhatt in saree: 7 gorgeous looks YOU can try

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt can be seen slaying in sarees in the promotional events for her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. See her best saree look of all time you can try.
This jaw-dropping red saree with 'zari' border look of Alia Bhatt's photoshoot for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is viral on internet.
This Manish Malhotra designer saree is also for a promotional event for her upcoming movie. Alia Bhatt just slays in this look.
This gorgeous white saree look is from the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival, where the actress was attending the premiere of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
This pink saree with yellow border saree look of Aliz Bhatt's is from a promotional event for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. You can definitely try this simple and sweet look.
This blue saree look is from another 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promotional event. Alia can be seen grooving to the beats of one the hit song songs from the film.
This pink saree matched with a glittery blouse was Aliz Bhatt's choice for her friend's wedding Sangeet event. A video of her dancing to 'Jalebi Baby' went viral on social media.
Alia Bhatt looked like a princess in beautiful her wedding saree. Simple, yet extremely elegant, she looked like a dream bride.