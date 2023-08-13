Entertainment

Rear Window to Psycho: 7 best-rated films of Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock, born Aug 13, 1899, crafted classics like Psycho and Vertigo. His innovative direction, including cameos, left an enduring cinematic legacy across generations

Rear Window (1954)

Wheelchair-bound photographer engages in voyeuristic observations of his neighbors through his apartment window. He becomes convinced that one of them is a murderer

Psycho (1960)

A secretary steals $40,000, flees, and hides in a remote motel run by a man controlled by his mother. The tension unfolds from there

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

A thrilled teen welcomes her beloved uncle in quiet California. But as days pass, she suspects he's the sought-after "Merry Widow" killer. Tension rises

Vertigo (1958)

Ex-San Fransisco detective battles inner demons, and fixates on an enchanting yet troubled woman he's assigned to track. A mesmerizing psychological struggle unfolds

North by North west (1959)

Mistaken as a spy, a NYC ad exec flees foreign operatives. Love blossoms with a woman whose allegiance becomes uncertain. Thrilling intrigue ensues

Strangers on a Train (1951)

A psychopath coerces a tennis star to test his theory: commit each other's targeted murders to evade suspicion. A twisted tale of manipulation unfolds

 

 

 

 

 

Notorious (1946)

Daughter of Nazi spy coerced by US agents to infiltrate Nazi scientist ring in South America. To what extent will she embrace their trust?

