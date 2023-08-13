Entertainment
Alfred Hitchcock, born Aug 13, 1899, crafted classics like Psycho and Vertigo. His innovative direction, including cameos, left an enduring cinematic legacy across generations
Wheelchair-bound photographer engages in voyeuristic observations of his neighbors through his apartment window. He becomes convinced that one of them is a murderer
A secretary steals $40,000, flees, and hides in a remote motel run by a man controlled by his mother. The tension unfolds from there
A thrilled teen welcomes her beloved uncle in quiet California. But as days pass, she suspects he's the sought-after "Merry Widow" killer. Tension rises
Ex-San Fransisco detective battles inner demons, and fixates on an enchanting yet troubled woman he's assigned to track. A mesmerizing psychological struggle unfolds
Mistaken as a spy, a NYC ad exec flees foreign operatives. Love blossoms with a woman whose allegiance becomes uncertain. Thrilling intrigue ensues
A psychopath coerces a tennis star to test his theory: commit each other's targeted murders to evade suspicion. A twisted tale of manipulation unfolds
Daughter of Nazi spy coerced by US agents to infiltrate Nazi scientist ring in South America. To what extent will she embrace their trust?