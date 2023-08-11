7 serial killer movies on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are seven serial killer movies available on Netflix.
This film stars Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, portraying his crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend. It offers a unique angle on Bundy's story.
This movie provides a fictionalized account of the life of Jeffrey Dahmer during his high school years, before he became one of America's most notorious serial killers.
Directed by David Fincher, this film is based on the real-life story of the hunt for the notorious Zodiac Killer in San Francisco during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Based on the novel by Jo Nesbø, this film follows a detective investigating a series of gruesome murders that occur during snowfall in Oslo, Norway.
Directed by David Fincher, this thriller follows two detectives (played by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman), who pursue a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.
Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, this film stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker with a dark secret life as a serial killer.
A classic thriller directed by Jonathan Demme, this movie follows FBI agent Clarice Starling as she seeks the help of the imprisoned Dr Hannibal Lecter to catch another killer.