'Heart of Stone' to 'OMG 2': New releases to watch this weekend

In week is seeing some great OTT and theatre releases. Be ready to catch Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone', and Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's movies clash in theatres.

Heart of Stone

Join Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer in a high-octane action-thriller as an agent races to recover a stolen weapon from a skilled hacker.

Made in Heaven Season 2

More drama this season as wedding planners Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur navigate financial and personal challenges. With Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur and others as new brides.

Red, White & Royal Blue

'Red, White & Royal Blue' brings a captivating twist to romance as US first son falls for a British prince amidst feuds and complicated dynamics.

Por Thozhil

Tamil crime thriller stars R Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan as mismatched cops chasing a serial killer, aided by Nikhila Vimal's forensics expertise.

Marry My Dead Body

Taiwanese film 'Marry My Dead Body' explores death, sexuality, and an unusual bond as straight officer Ming-Han marries a gay spirit while solving a murder mystery.

Padmini

This Malayalam film features Kunchacko Boban as a college lecturer dealing with a wedding-night breakup, supported by students Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali, and others.

The Killing Vote

Korean series 'Dog Mask' follows a character who administers vigilante justice by executing heinous criminals based on public votes, challenging the legal system.

Jailer

Rajnikanth returns with 'Jailer', portraying Muthuvel Pandian, a firm yet empathetic jailer. He embarks on a mission to thwart a gang's efforts to release their leader from prison.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh in 'Gadar 2', joined by Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. Set during the Crush India Movement, Tara ventures to Lahore, Pakistan to rescue his son.

OMG 2

OMG 2 surpasses expectations after the hit of the first installment. Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, joined by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, promises another success.

