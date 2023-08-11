Entertainment

Murder 2 to Race 2: 7 top movies of Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 37: On her birthday, we celebrate her versatility in portraying a range of characters, from enigmatic and mysterious to vibrant and empowered

Image credits: IMDB

Murder 2

In this psychological thriller, Jacqueline portrays Priya, a woman with a dark past. Secrets unravel, revealing a haunting layer that adds suspense and intrigue to the plot

Image credits: IMDB

Race 2

Jacqueline Fernandez portrays Omisha, a seductive and cunning woman who is not as innocent as she seems. Her character is driven by ambition

Image credits: IMDB

Housefull

Jacqueline appears as Bobby in both installments of the "Housefull" series. Her character is a modern, confident woman entangled in a web of comic misunderstandings

Image credits: IMDB

Housefull 2

Jacqueline appears as Bobby in both installments of the "Housefull" series. Her character is a modern, confident woman entangled in a web of comic misunderstandings

Image credits: IMDB

Judwa 2

Jacqueline takes on the role of Alishka, a glamorous and confident girl with a heart of gold 

Image credits: IMDB

Kick

Shaina is a lively and self-assured woman who becomes enamored with the film's protagonist. Her character's determination and dedication is prime to her

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One