Raveena's film background

Rasha Tandon's mother, Raveena Tandon, was a top actress of the 90s. She is the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.

Raveena did not get the benefit of being a star kid

Despite coming from a film background, Raveena Tandon's journey was not easy. In an interview with India Times, she revealed about her struggles.

Raveena's struggle

Raveena told how she started her journey in the film world by cleaning floors and doing other small jobs.

Raveena used to do cleaning work

Raveena said in detail that she used to do the cleaning of the studio, stall floors and the furnishings here.

Debut with Salman Khan

Raveena Tandon got a big break with the Salman Khan starrer film Pathar Ke Phool. This film was very successful. After this, she became a star overnight.

Raveena gave back-to-back hit movies

In 1994, Raveena Tandon worked in ten films, most of which were hits. Four of these films - Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish and Laadla - were the highest grossing films of the year.

Raveena returned to the small screen

Raveena made a comeback in the entertainment industry once again with her OTT debut in the thriller web series Aranyak in 2021.

Raveena's strong role in KGF 2

Raveena Tandon has starred in blockbusters like KGF 2 and Karma Calling, earning praise for her role as a lawyer in Patna Shukla released last year.
 

Raveena's property

Raveena Tandon lives a luxurious life. According to media reports, her total assets are said to be ₹166 crore.

