Entertainment
Rasha Tandon's mother, Raveena Tandon, was a top actress of the 90s. She is the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.
Despite coming from a film background, Raveena Tandon's journey was not easy. In an interview with India Times, she revealed about her struggles.
Raveena told how she started her journey in the film world by cleaning floors and doing other small jobs.
Raveena said in detail that she used to do the cleaning of the studio, stall floors and the furnishings here.
Raveena Tandon got a big break with the Salman Khan starrer film Pathar Ke Phool. This film was very successful. After this, she became a star overnight.
In 1994, Raveena Tandon worked in ten films, most of which were hits. Four of these films - Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish and Laadla - were the highest grossing films of the year.
Raveena made a comeback in the entertainment industry once again with her OTT debut in the thriller web series Aranyak in 2021.
Raveena Tandon has starred in blockbusters like KGF 2 and Karma Calling, earning praise for her role as a lawyer in Patna Shukla released last year.
Raveena Tandon lives a luxurious life. According to media reports, her total assets are said to be ₹166 crore.
