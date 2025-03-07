Entertainment

Anupam Kher's first wife Madhumalti Kapoor: marriage and divorce story

Anupam Kher's first wife

Anupam Kher turns 70: Here's the story of his first wife, Madhumalti, before his marriage to Kiran Kher.

Anupam Kher and Madhumalti got married in 1979

Anupam Kher and Madhumalti studied together in college. While studying together, they had a good friendship. In 1979, they got married.

Anupam Kher and Madhumalti's marriage broke down

Cracks soon appeared in Anupam Kher and Madhumalti's married life. Their marriage could not last even a year and they got divorced.

Madhumalti's second marriage

After divorcing Anupam Kher, Madhumalti married director Ranjit Kapoor. Their marriage ended in divorce, and now she lives alone.

Madhumalti is a well-known actress

Madhumalti is a well-known actress. She has worked in Hindi as well as Punjabi films. She has also worked in many TV shows.

Became Sunny Deol's mother in Gadar

Madhumalti worked in director Anil Sharma's film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In this film, she played the role of Sunny Deol's elder mother.

Madhumalti's films

Madhumalti has worked in many films like Des Ho Ya Pardes, Mini Punjab, De De Pyaar De, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Humsafar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

