Anupam Kher's first wife Madhumalti Kapoor: marriage and divorce story

Entertainment
Anupam Kher turns 70: Here's the story of his first wife, Madhumalti, before his marriage to Kiran Kher.
Anupam Kher and Madhumalti studied together in college. While studying together, they had a good friendship. In 1979, they got married.
Cracks soon appeared in Anupam Kher and Madhumalti's married life. Their marriage could not last even a year and they got divorced.
After divorcing Anupam Kher, Madhumalti married director Ranjit Kapoor. Their marriage ended in divorce, and now she lives alone.
Madhumalti is a well-known actress. She has worked in Hindi as well as Punjabi films. She has also worked in many TV shows.
Madhumalti worked in director Anil Sharma's film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In this film, she played the role of Sunny Deol's elder mother.
Madhumalti has worked in many films like Des Ho Ya Pardes, Mini Punjab, De De Pyaar De, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Humsafar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
