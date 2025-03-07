Entertainment

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7

The trend of re-releasing old movies is ongoing at the box office. In March, not one or two, but 8 movies are hitting the box office again. Check out the list…

Fashion (2008)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa. Director: Madhur Bhandarkar. Don't miss this fashion film!

Queen (2013)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao. Director: Vikas Bahl. Experience the empowering story of Queen again!

Highway (2014)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Durgesh Kumar. Director: Imtiaz Ali. Embark on a journey with Highway once more!

Lootera (2013)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey. Director: Vikramaditya Motwane. Relive the romance of Lootera!

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Govind Namdev. Director: Ratna Sinha. Attend the wedding in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana!

Road (2010)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Abhay Deol, Tanisha Chatterjee. Director: Dev Benegal. Take a ride with Road again on the big screen!

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (Telugu- 2010)

Re-releasing on: March 7, 2025. Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Director: Srikanth Addala. Experience this Telugu classic!

Namastey London (2007)

Re-releasing on: March 14, 2025. Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, and Upen Patel. Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

