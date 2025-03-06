Kiara Advani reportedly exits Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh: Here's why

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is reportedly expecting. Recently, Kiara and her husband Siddharth Malhotra shared this good news with their fans.
While Kiara gave such great news to her fans, she has also reportedly made a decision that may disappoint them.
According to reports, Kiara Advani has decided to opt out of the upcoming film 'Don 3', which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role and be directed by Farhan Akhtar.
According to a Pinkvilla report, 'Don 3' was one of Kiara Advani's highly anticipated films. However, the actress has prioritized her personal life by stepping away from it.
Reports also state that with Kiara's exit, the makers have started searching for another heroine for 'Don 3'. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.
Kiara Advani’s upcoming films reportedly include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘Toxic’ with Yash, Maddock Films’ ‘Shakti Shalini’, and YRF’s ‘Dhoom 4’.
(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari inspired salwar suit designs for Holi party
PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look
(PHOTOS) Divya Khosla inspired saree looks for Holi Party
(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor inspired pastel lehenga design for stylish look