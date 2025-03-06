Entertainment

Kiara Advani reportedly exits Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh: Here's why

Kiara Advani is Going to be a Mother

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is reportedly expecting. Recently, Kiara and her husband Siddharth Malhotra shared this good news with their fans.

Kiara Advani Brings Disappointment Along with Good News

While Kiara gave such great news to her fans, she has also reportedly made a decision that may disappoint them.

Kiara Advani Decides to Opt Out of Big Film?

According to reports, Kiara Advani has decided to opt out of the upcoming film 'Don 3', which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role and be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Kiara Advani Chooses Personal Life Over Film

According to a Pinkvilla report, 'Don 3' was one of Kiara Advani's highly anticipated films. However, the actress has prioritized her personal life by stepping away from it.

Search for Another Heroine for 'Don 3' Now

Reports also state that with Kiara's exit, the makers have started searching for another heroine for 'Don 3'. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Kiara Advani Will Be Seen in These Films

Kiara Advani’s upcoming films reportedly include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘Toxic’ with Yash, Maddock Films’ ‘Shakti Shalini’, and YRF’s ‘Dhoom 4’.

 

