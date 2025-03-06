Anupam Kher Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actor

Entertainment
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will celebrate his 70th birthday on March 7th. This son of a Kashmiri Pandit was born in Shimla in 1955.
Anupam debuted as a lead actor with Mahesh Bhatt's film 'Saaransh' (1984).
According to Bollywood Life, Anupam Kher charges a fee of 3 to 5 crores for a film.
Anupam Kher has worked in more than 500 movies. He earns approximately 30 crore rupees a year, which is two and a half to three crore a month.
According to media reports, the senior actor Anupam Kher's total net worth is 405 crore rupees.
Anupam Kher does not have his own house in Mumbai. He prefers to live in a rented house.
Anupam Kher says that children should be given something while they are alive; what is the use of giving them a house after death?
He has definitely bought a house for his mother in Shimla. His wife also has a house in Chandigarh.
