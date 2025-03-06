Entertainment

Anupam Kher Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actor

Image credits: Getty

Anupam Kher's Birthday

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will celebrate his 70th birthday on March 7th. This son of a Kashmiri Pandit was born in Shimla in 1955.

Played an Elderly Role at 25

Anupam debuted as a lead actor with Mahesh Bhatt's film 'Saaransh' (1984).

Anupam's Fee for a Film

According to Bollywood Life, Anupam Kher charges a fee of 3 to 5 crores for a film.

Monthly Income of the 'Daddy' Actor

Anupam Kher has worked in more than 500 movies. He earns approximately 30 crore rupees a year, which is two and a half to three crore a month.

Anupam Kher's Total Assets

According to media reports, the senior actor Anupam Kher's total net worth is 405 crore rupees.

Anupam Lives in a Rented House

Anupam Kher does not have his own house in Mumbai. He prefers to live in a rented house.

Anupam's Philosophy

Anupam Kher says that children should be given something while they are alive; what is the use of giving them a house after death?

Anupam Did Not Buy a House for Himself

He has definitely bought a house for his mother in Shimla. His wife also has a house in Chandigarh.

