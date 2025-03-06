Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannaah: 7 Highly educated Telugu actresses

Entertainment
Telugu film heroines not only do wonders in films, but are also very advanced in studies. Know how much the top 10 Telugu heroines have studied and from which college...
Rashmika Mandanna, the star of 'Pushpa 2' and 'Chhaava, ' has completed a double graduation with degrees in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu did her schooling from Holy Angels Anglo India Higher Secondary School in Chennai and graduation from Stella Maris College.
Sai Pallavi, set to play Mata Sita in 'Ramayana', has become a doctor after completing her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University.
Sreeleela, who appeared in the item number 'Kissik' of 'Pushpa 2', is a doctor. She completed her MBBS in 2021.
Trishna Krishnan has done Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.
'Bahubali' fame Anushka Shetty has done Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.
Milky Beauty Tamanna Bhatia did her schooling from Manekji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai and Bachelor of Arts (BA) from National College.
Nithya Menon, who has worked in Telugu films like 'Geeta Govindam' and Hindi films like 'Mission Mangal', has a degree in Journalism from Manipal University.
Shruti Haasan, known for 'Salaar', studied at Lady Andal School and earned a Psychology degree from St. Andrew's College, Mumbai.
Pooja Hegde has worked in films like 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas. She has a B.Com degree, which she completed from M. M. K. College, Mumbai.
