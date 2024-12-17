Pushpa 2 to Fighter: 12 Most expensive OTT movie deals of 2024

Entertainment
In 2024, Indian films not only dominated the box office but also secured lucrative OTT deals. Here are the 12 most expensive OTT movie sales.
The digital rights of this Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film were acquired by Amazon Prime Video for ₹90 crores.
Netflix holds the digital rights for this Hrithik Roshan starrer Hindi film. The deal was struck at ₹90 crores.
The digital rights for this Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer are with Netflix (Hindi only) and Amazon Prime Video (all other versions). The film sold for ₹375 crores on OTT.
