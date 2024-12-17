Entertainment

Pushpa 2 to Fighter: 12 Most expensive OTT movie deals of 2024

In 2024, Indian films not only dominated the box office but also secured lucrative OTT deals. Here are the 12 most expensive OTT movie sales.

12. Vettaiyan

The digital rights of this Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film were acquired by Amazon Prime Video for ₹90 crores.

11. Fighter

Netflix holds the digital rights for this Hrithik Roshan starrer Hindi film. The deal was struck at ₹90 crores.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

The digital rights for this Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer are with Netflix (Hindi only) and Amazon Prime Video (all other versions). The film sold for ₹375 crores on OTT.

Here's why Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor is called 'Bebo', 'Lolo'

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Keerthy to Genelia: 5 Celebs who slayed in Christian wedding gown

(PHOTOS) Suhana Khan's 8 stylish hairstyles for casual outings