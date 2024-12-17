Here's why Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor is called 'Bebo', 'Lolo'

Entertainment
Kareena and Karisma are Bollywood's famous Kapoor sisters. Both sisters remain in the limelight
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are counted among Bollywood's hit actresses. Both have worked in several hit and blockbuster films
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's nicknames are Bebo and Lolo. There's an interesting story behind how they got these names
Karisma Kapoor is known in the industry as Lolo. Her family also calls her by this name. She herself revealed how she got this name
In a recent interview, Karisma Kapoor explained that her nickname was inspired by Hollywood actress Gina Lollobrigida
Karisma shared how Kareena got the name Bebo. When she was born, everyone was looking for a cute name. She looked like a cute baby, so everyone started calling her Bebo
Karisma Kapoor debuted at the age of 16 with the film Prem Qaidi, although it was a flop
Kareena Kapoor debuted at the age of 20 in 2000 with the film Refugee, which didn't perform particularly well
