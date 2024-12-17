Entertainment

Here's why Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor is called 'Bebo', 'Lolo'

Bollywood's Famous Kapoor Sisters

Kareena and Karisma are Bollywood's famous Kapoor sisters. Both sisters remain in the limelight

Kareena and Karisma: Bollywood Hits

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are counted among Bollywood's hit actresses. Both have worked in several hit and blockbuster films

Kareena and Karisma's Nicknames

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's nicknames are Bebo and Lolo. There's an interesting story behind how they got these names

Karisma Kapoor's Nickname: Lolo

Karisma Kapoor is known in the industry as Lolo. Her family also calls her by this name. She herself revealed how she got this name

Karisma Kapoor Shared the Story

In a recent interview, Karisma Kapoor explained that her nickname was inspired by Hollywood actress Gina Lollobrigida

Kareena Kapoor's Nickname: Bebo

Karisma shared how Kareena got the name Bebo. When she was born, everyone was looking for a cute name. She looked like a cute baby, so everyone started calling her Bebo

Karisma Kapoor's Debut

Karisma Kapoor debuted at the age of 16 with the film Prem Qaidi, although it was a flop

Kareena Kapoor's Debut

Kareena Kapoor debuted at the age of 20 in 2000 with the film Refugee, which didn't perform particularly well

