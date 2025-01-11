Kiara Advani’s skin secrets: Get radiant glow with her DIY remedies

Entertainment
Every girl wants to know Kiara Advani's skincare secret. Discover her routine, from diet to exercise, for glowing skin.
Kiara jogs for 20 minutes daily for glowing skin. Follow her lead and incorporate jogging or exercise into your routine.
Kiara uses a milk cream and besan scrub monthly to remove impurities and enhance her skin's radiance.
For dull skin, try Kiara's tip: Apply tomato paste, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse for an instant glow.
Kiara eats an apple and peanut butter daily for skin health, boosting nutrient intake and collagen production.
Kiara uses moisturizer and sunscreen daily to nourish and protect her skin from UV rays.
