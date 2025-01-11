Entertainment

Kiara Advani’s skin secrets: Get radiant glow with her DIY remedies

Kiara Advani's Skin Radiance Secret

Every girl wants to know Kiara Advani's skincare secret. Discover her routine, from diet to exercise, for glowing skin.

Jogging for a Radiant Complexion

Kiara jogs for 20 minutes daily for glowing skin. Follow her lead and incorporate jogging or exercise into your routine.

Cream and Besan Scrub

Kiara uses a milk cream and besan scrub monthly to remove impurities and enhance her skin's radiance.

Tomato Paste for an Instant Glow

For dull skin, try Kiara's tip: Apply tomato paste, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse for an instant glow.

Importance of Fruits for Skin

Kiara eats an apple and peanut butter daily for skin health, boosting nutrient intake and collagen production.

Daily Moisturizing is Essential

Kiara uses moisturizer and sunscreen daily to nourish and protect her skin from UV rays.

